Igoche reiterates genuine interest for Nigerian basketball as stakeholders knock FIBA, others



The President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Mr. Igoche Mark has again reiterated his resolve to lift Nigerian basketball to higher heights.

Mark who spoke in a media parley said before he developed interest to lead NBBF, the Nigerian basketball players had met to table their demands after staying without playing in the domestic leagues for over five years.

He said before the end of second quarter 2022, the board of NBBF will harmonise and roll out full programmes for NBBF.

While wondering why FIBA are bent on conniving with few “desperate individuals” to bring down the development of basketball in Nigeria.

“I want to liken what is happening to NBBF to what happened in the NFF few years ago, where some individuals will stay in a place and manufacture Letters in the name of FIFA.

“Every International ordinarily has official means of communicating the local federations in various countries. How can FIBA instead of communicating Nigeria through NBBF secretariat, the Ministry and the Nigeria Olympic Committee choose to pass information through an individual’s email address.

“All of these will certainly have effects on FIBA in times to come. With the way FIBA has gone to play into the Politics of Nigeria basketball, its integrity is seriously affected,” he said.

Also speaking, the players’ representative on NBBF board, Stanley Gumut, said with the coming of the current NBBF President, players have already seen sign of better things ahead.

He said, “With the ongoing Mark D Ball competition sponsored by just an individual, each player and coach makes N7000 and N10000 respectively every matchday…,”