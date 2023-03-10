IGP appoints CSP Idris Abubakar as PSO

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has appointed Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Idris Abubakar, as the 20th Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police (PSO-IGP).

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said: “The appointment is coming on the heels of the posting of the former PSO, CP Idowu Owohunwa, as Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Lagos State Police Command.

“CSP Idris, who is a member of Cadet Inspector Course 33 of the Nigeria Police Academy, holds a BSc in Political Science and an LLB in Law from the University of Maiduguri, and has been called to the Nigerian Bar. He equally holds two Masters Degrees in Law and Public Administration.”

According to the FPRO, “CSP Idris has attended several local and foreign courses in Jos, Lagos, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Germany, France, Jordan, and India.

“He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the Commonwealth of Lawyers Association (CLA), and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA).

“He has served in various administrative, investigative, and operational capacities in Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Edo, Lagos, and Force Headquarters.

“He was Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Askira/Uba, Officer in Charge of the Borno Legal Department; Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) at Zone 12 Bauchi, and the Bauchi State Command; Staff Officer to the IGP; and 2 i/c Police Mobile Force 5, Benin.” Adejobi said before current posting, the PSO was the Principal Officer II to the IGP.

He said, the IGP has tasked the newly appointed PSO to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the daily activities at the office of the IGP.

