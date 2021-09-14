IGP appoints Josephine Adeh FCT Police spokesperson



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has approved the posting of DSP Josephine Adeh as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.



A press statement by the new spokesperson, Tuesday in Abuja, said: “DSP Josephine Adeh before her current posting as the PPRO FCT, was the 2 i/c in charge of Strategic Communications at the Force Public Relations Department.



“She is one-time Deputy Police Adviser as a Police attaché in New York, United States of America.

“DSP Josephine is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (ANIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). She has also attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.”



According to the statement, “DSP Josephine has taken up the responsibilities of the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Polic Command and can be reached on cell phone number: 07038979348, Public complaint bureau line on 09022222352 and e-mail [email protected].”