IGP Baba tasks newly promoted AIGs on professionalism, courage

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has tasked newly promoted Assisted Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) on professionalism, courage, and loyalty, needed to move the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the country to the next level of internal security.

The Police, who boss handed the charge during the decoration of 24 newly promoted AIGs at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, noted that most of them would be deployed to critical duty.oiats where their strength of character and professionalism would be optimally tested.

The decoration of the AIGs was the first phase in the decoration of 167 senior police officers recently approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) following their recommendation by the IGP.



Baba further stated that the promotion was part of a new Manpower Development Policy of the Force which entails a deliberate protocol to identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers who will act as the Strategic Police Managers that woils drive the new policing vision and give effect to strategies at responding to current and emerging security threats in the country.



The policy, he said, would also prioritises human capacity development and welfare of police officers for better police service delivery.

The IGP expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for committing to the Nigeria Police reform agenda, just as he thanked the PSC for supporting the new human capacity development of the Force.



Similarly, the police boss appreciated the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi, as well as the Senate and House Committees on Police Affairs, for supporting police modernization, re-orientation and re-equipment drive.

Dignitaries at the Decoration Ceremony were the Minister of Police Affairs; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya; Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi; members of the Force Management Team; as well as traditional leaders among others.

