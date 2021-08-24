IGP charges Delta command to go after IPOB members

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Alkali Usman, Monday directed Delta state command to go tough on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IGP Usman gave the directive in Asaba, Delta state capital while on a one-day working visit to the command.

The Police chief reacted to challenges raised by the commissioner of police in the state, Mr Muhammed Ali, during his speech. Usman said the proximity of Asaba to Anambra would make it susceptible to aggressions from the eastern part of the country.

The IGP was however silent on the challenge of herdsmen menace in the state as mentioned by the commissioner of police.

He said: “It is expected that whatever affect Anambra state may likely affect Asaba. It is just the bridge that is separating the towns.

“There are always spillover of agitations and demonstrations from Onitsha to Asaba.

“That is why you need to be prepared to deal with any crime or criminality to ensure that those trouble makers are brought to book.

“You need to brace up to the IPOB challenge because it is a proscribed organisation, and treat them as such.”

He urged them to improve on their crime fighting efforts and noted that the state government, local governments, corporate entities and individuals have supported the command enormously with provision of logistics adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Earlier, CP Ali reeled out the successes of the command since he assumed office.

Ali told IG Usman that 253 assorted arms and 8, 756 ammunition were recovered.

He also stated that 217 robbery suspects, 194 kidnap suspects, 912 suspected cultists and 94 murder suspects were arrested during the period.

Ali said operatives of the command have taken the war against crime to criminal hideouts by constant surveillance, stop and search approach as well as raiding of criminal’s dens.