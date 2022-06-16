IGP condemns harassment of Nigerians, tasks police VIP aides on professionalism



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has charged police officers attached to VIPs to carry out their duties with utmost professionalism, respect for fundamental rights, rule of law, and civility to members of the public in line with the code of conduct for police officers.

The IGP equally condemned the reported harassment and demeaning posture of some police officers while on duty with VIPs.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement Wednesday in Abuja, said the IGP made the call while addressing officers and men of the Ekiti State Police Command at the Command Headquarters, Ado Ekiti, in preparation for June 18 governorship election in the state.

He said the police boss equally affirmed that though it was a statutory duty of the Police Force to provide aides and escorts for VIPs, such duty must not degenerate to abuse as a result of high-handedness of officers who have proven to be non-amenable to discipline.

Adejobi disclosed that the IGP further warned that every allegation of unprofessionalism and harassment by VIP aides would be properly investigated and if the officers involved are found wanting, adequate and commensurate sanctions would follow.

In the same vein, the IGP encouraged officers and men who have been detailed for election duty in Ekiti state to put in their best to provide adequate security, at all levels, for all and sundry before, during and after the governorship election in the state with a view to having a free, fair, credible and acceptable election.

He said the IGP assured that his administration was continually committed to bequeathing the nation with a citizen and community oriented Police Force which would not be used as a tool of oppression, suppression and subjugation by any individual.

