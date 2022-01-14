IGP decorates 2 DIGs, 6 AIGs, man, wife as CP, others

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, Friday, decorated newly promoted senior police officers, just as he tasked them on professionalism.

Blueprint Weekend reports that the newly promoted officers include two Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), six Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), 17 Commissioners of Police (CPs), including Kehinde Longe and his wife, Yetunde Longe.

Reading the citations of the couple, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said they were course mates and joined the Nigeria Police Force on the same day.

The senior officers included: DIG Zaki Ahmed in charge of Department of Operations and DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo in charge of Department of Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters.

The decorated AIGs included

former CP Katsina, AIG Buba Sanusi; former CP Anti-Fraud, FCID, AIG Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu; former CP INEC, AIG Bello Sani Dalijan; former CP Yobe, AIG Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar; former CP Benue, AIG Akingbola Olatunji; and former CP Lagos, AIG Hakeem Odumosu.

The seventeen Commissioners of Police, who were elevated from their previous rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), included CP Josephine Nneka Anyasinti; CP Haruna Gabriel Garba; and 1CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of an award to AIG Hakeem Odumosu as Best Commissioner of Police for the year 2021 by the President, Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Hajiya Hajjara Usman Baba for his commitment towards women empowerment, social development, effective crime fighting and quality service delivery.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, the IGP charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force, just as he tasked them to key into the vision and mission statement of his administration which is “To protect with courage and serve with compassion.”