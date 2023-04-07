IGP decorates DIG Egbetokun, AIG Mba, 23 others, CP Tunji Disu, 32 others

…Promotes over 40,000 officers in 2 years

In line with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba’s commitment to prioritise promotion and welfare as a way of motivating officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) the police boss has promoted 43,601 police officers, across all ranks, in the last two years.

The IGP, who disclosed this at the decoration ceremony of 58 newly promoted senior officers at the Force Headquarters, Thursday in Abuja, noted that those promoted include 22,991 senior police officers and 20,610 Inspectors, rank and file.

Blueprint Weekend reports that decoration was sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) based on merit, vacancy, and seniority.

This is as police officers on other ranks, who benefited from the recent promotion, would be decorated in their various commands and formations across the country.

“It is worth mentioning that under my leadership over 43,601 police personnel across all ranks have been promoted. This comprises a total of 22,991 senior police officers 20610 police officers from the rank of Inspectors, rank and file.

“I can assure you that the policy of ensuring regular promotion as at when due will be sustained and this form part of my policing agenda as a motivation factor,” the IGP said.

The promoted officers include the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Zone 7, AIG Kayode Egbetokun, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector Gneral of Police (DIG); immediate past Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and Commissioner of Police in charge of Ogun state, CP Frank Mba, who was promoted to the rank of AIG alongside 23 others; as well as Commander Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Olatunji Disu, who was promoted to the rank of CP alongside 22 others.

Speaking further IGP Baba stated, “It is worthy of note that the capacity of human asset of any organisation, particularly as the strategic management level, is fundamental to the attainment of its goals and aspirations. The Nigeria police is not an exception to this assertion.”

The police boss charged the newly promoted officers to internalise and uphold the tenets of the police reform while emphasizing respect for fundamental human rights and rule of law.

This is as he urged them to deploy their wealth of experience, to work with the force leadership to find solutions to security challenges in the country.

Other promoted officers include: the CP in charge of the FCT, Sadiq Abubakar; his predecessor, Babaji Sunday; CP Eastern Ports, Calabar, Olofu Tony Adejoh; and Commander Police Detective College, Enugu, Ari Mohammed Ali.

Others are: acting AIG Police Mobile Force (PMF), Jonathan Towuru; acting AIG Zone 11, Osogbo, Akande Sikiru Kayode; acting AIG FCID, Haladu Musa Ros-Amson; Matthew Akinyosola, Abiodun Alabi, Abimbola Shokoya, Yekini Ayoku, and Benjamin Okolo.

Similarly, DCPs decorated with the rank of CP include: Mohammed Bubu; Zubairu Abubakar; Fom Pam Joseph; Emuobo Fred Ekototu; Garba Musa Yusuf; Fasuba Akinyele Olabode; Uzuegbu Kanayo; Hayatu Kaigama; Garba Ahmed; and Nwonyi Policap Emeka.

Those in attendance include Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Jika; Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo; Former Governor of Zamfara state, Ahmad Sani Yerima; the POWA President, Hajia Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, the paramount ruler of Yewa in Ogun state, HRM Oba Dr. Kehinde Olugbenle and many others.

Speaking to journalists AIG Mba, who appreciated the PSC and IGP Baba for finding him worthy for the promotion, said it was a call to service and pledged commitment to serve the Force and the country with greater zeal.

On his part, CP Disu noted that the promotion came as a surprise stating that it was a consequence of successes achieved by the team.

The commander disclosed that the IRT had gone through tough times but with the corporation of officers and men of the team they weathered the storm together and came out stronger.

While commending members of the team, who he described as experts, he urged for prayers for their agents who paid the supreme price by sacrificing their lives in the line of duty and members of their families as well.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

