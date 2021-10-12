IGP deploys CP Ben Okoli to Bayelsa Command

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, to Bayelsa State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in-charge of the state command.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank.Mba, Monday in Abuja, said CP Okolo takes over from CP Echeng Echeng, who was earlier redeployed to the Anambra state Police Command.

The statement read in part, “CP Okolo, a fellow of the National Defence College, hails from Onitsha in Anambra State. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Political Science from the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

“A Cop with vast experiences in policing and community safety, CP Okolo has held key positions within the Force cutting across administration, criminal investigations, operations, amongst others. “He previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Fraud Unit and the Head of IGP Monitoring Unit, amongst other positions.

“He has also attended several leadership and professional courses within and outside Nigeria including the Tactical Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, Strategic and Management Training Course at the INTERPOL Headquarters, France.”

Mba said the IGP has charged the new CP to bring his wealth of experience to bear in advancing the gains in crime prevention and public safety in Bayelsa State.

He said the IGP equally enjoined Bayelsans to accord the new CP maximum cooperation to enable him succeed in his assignment.

His posting is with immediate effect, the Spokesperson added.