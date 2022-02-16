IGP dismantles IRT, STS units nationwide



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate dismantling of the Intelligence Response Teams (IRT) and Special Tactical Squad (STS) in all the police units nationwide.

The dismantling of the units may not be unconnected with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) indictment and arrest of the former IRT Commander, DCP Abba Kyari, and four others over their alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, Monday, in Abuja.

All serving officers and men in the satellite units were ordered to report immediately to the central base, Abuja, for debriefing.

Blueprint gathered the directive was contained in a police wireless message dated February 16, 2022, from Decompol IRT, Abuja to all coordinators/team leaders.

The message with no CB: 400/FIB/IRT/ABJ/ADM/Vol 2/215 and titled Order and Directive.

It read in part: “Sequel to NIGPOl Int. Abuja wireless message no CB: 4001/FIB/ABJ/Vol 15/625 DTO: 261747/01/2022 be informed Decompol IRT Abuja directsbyou shut down all annexes yours.

“All officers and men to return back to central base Abuja. You are to dismantling all investigations and wsrn personnel your to proceed back to base immediately.

“Failure to adhere to this directive will attract sanctions. Treat as very important please.”

According to police source, the management team have directed that officers and men in the units should be demobilised and posted to commands across the country.

The source, who did not want to be named, said the force management had also directed that the IRT/STS Headquarters in Abuja be fortified and organised for enhanced operational performance to combat emerging trends.