IGP justifies curfew in Southern Kaduna

Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, Thursday directed the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the state government, saying the order was part of efforts at restoring law and order in areas affected by recent violence.

The Kaduna CP was equally directed to ensure optimal deployment of both human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on ground in the state to safeguard lives and property of people in the communities.

Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said the IGP also directed the CP to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad by carrying out collective and holistic task of ensuring peace and safety in the communities engulfed in many security challenges.

The intervention squad comprises: the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, Detectives/Intelligence Operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the military and other security agencies.

The IGP commiserated with the people of Kaduna state, particularly those who have lost loved ones and property as a result of the crises and assured that the Police will do everything within its powers to ensure that peace returns to the affected areas.

Also, the IGP enjoined the people of Kaduna state to cooperate with the Police, the military and other law enforcement agencies to enable them carry out the full enforcement of the curfew among other measures directed at ensuring the safety of people and their properties.