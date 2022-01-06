IGP launches desk for persons with disability



The inspector-General of police, IGP Usman Baba, has launched a special desk for persons with disability with a promise to open same across police commands in the 36 state and the FCT.

Speaking at the launch, Thursday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the IGP said, “Persons with disability may be different in a kind but are certainly equal to us all. By law and global protocols, they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and must be accorded due services without being discriminated against in any way.

“The NPF special desk for the Persons with Disability (PWD), therefore, is an advocacy desk to give effect to this noble course to enable the force avail persons with disability unfettered access to police services, promote the dignity of their person, discourage stigmatisation and stereotyping, and give full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (prohibition) Act, 2018.

“I am constantly being briefed on the interactions by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and his team on behalf of the force with the executive secretary of the national commission and his team, on the terms of reference of the NPF disability desk.

“I have equally approved the setting-up of a focal centre to be domiciled at the FPRO, Force headquarters, Abuja, and the National Centre for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), to coordinate the activities of the desk offices, identify and provide training needs to Police personnel who will serve as the Disability Desk Officers (DDO) to enable us achieve the stated objectives of alleviating the numerous challenges faced by Persons with Disability in the country, especially as related to police services.”

Speaking further the police boss stated: “I am confident that this initiative, would amongst other benefits, help in bridging any hitherto existing gap between the Nigeria Police and the Persons with Disability with a view to ensuring justice and equality for this important strata of our society.

“I commend the FPRO, CP Frank Mba, and the Executive Secretary, NCPWD, David Lalu, and their teams for this commendable initiative and dedication which has brought this innovation to fruition today.”

On his part, the National President, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Abdullahi Usman, said the gesture by the police has given persons with disability sense of belonging to express themselves freely.

​The IGP on December 3, 2021, approved the establishment of special disability desks in police commands and formations, nationwide.

Related

No tags for this post.