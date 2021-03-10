IGP launches NPF-MFB e-banking, restates commitment to officers welfare

The Inspector General of , IGP Mohammed Adamu, Wednesday, launched the Microfinance Bank (NPF-MFB) e-banking including the mobile banking app, even as he restated the commitment of the management team to the welfare of officers and men.

Speaking during the unveiling of the new banking and digital at the Force Headquarters, , the IGP said the was in line with the commitment of the Force to improving the welfare of its personnel, especially in the area of providing financial services such as retail banking, soft loans and advances, financial advisory

A press statement by the Force Public relatiosn Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said the initiative would improve banking , customer interaction, and operational efficiencies for serving and retired officers as well as other clients of the NPF-MFB.

He said the IGP further noted that the NPF-MFB, which was established on May 19, 1993, was fast growing as one of the leading Microfinance Bank in .

This, he said was evident in its expansion from a single branch at creation to thirty-five (35) branches presently across .

The new e-Banking Mobile Banking App and the *5757# USSD code is part of the of the Force to evolve technologically and improve the services rendered by the Bank to Police officers across the country.     

While restating the commitment of the to the welfare of its personnel, the police boss said that financial stress-free life was key to personnel performance.

He encouraged police personnel, retired police officers and the general public to maximise the enormous services and benefits the new technological that the NPF-MFB provides.

