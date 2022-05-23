IGP mourns AIG Zone 16, Don Awunah, condoles family, course mates

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has condoled with the family of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, Donald Ngorngor Awunah.

IGP Baba, in a press statement by the Force Public Realtionw Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Monday in Abuja, said the deceased was a dedicated officer with great passion for training and development.

The statement read in part: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, on behalf of the Force management team, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), regrets to announce the demise of an eminent communicator, ardent officer, and Member of the National Institute, AIG Donald Ngorngor Awunah, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 23, 2022, at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

“AIG Awunah, who hailed from Benue state, was a one-time Spokesperson for the Force, and was until his death the AIG in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

“He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 15, 1988, and was a dedicated officer with great passion for training and development and was at a time the Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos.”

He said the IGP acknowledged Awunah’s resourcefulness and commitment to duty, adding: “He hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the deceased AIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul.”

