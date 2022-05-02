IGP orders enhanced air surveillance, deploys NPF choppers





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered enhanced air surveillance with four choppers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) deployed to embark on enhanced aerial surveillance and patrol to support its operational men who have been deployed to intensify patrol and ensure adequate security for all and sundry across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement, Monday in Abuja, said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, in furtherance of his directive and commitment to continually provide security, released funds and required logistics to facilitate the operations.

“We urge Nigerians to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and celebrations and render necessary help to our officers and men on duty while we continue and sustain our patrols. We are available to serve you, even, better at all times. Stay safe.”

