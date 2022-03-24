IGP procures, orders distribution of additional uniforms, 253 vehicles to formations

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate distribution of additional batches of uniforms, kits, accoutrements and body armours for police personnel especially Inspectors and other ranks with effect from March 24, 2022.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Thursday, in Abuja, said the Police boss further directed the allocation of 253 newly procured operational and emergency vehicles to police formations across zonal and state commands nationwide.

“The IGP directed that the distributed items must get to every member of the Inspectorate cadre and other ranks of the Force in furtherance of the Force Management’s zeal to boost the welfare of police personnel and improve their condition of service,” Adejobi stated.

According to him, “The vehicles, which are to be allocated to commands and formations, include 110 Land Cruiser Buffalo Trucks, 33 IVM Carrier Pick Up Trucks, 37 Mikano Pick Up Trucks, 20 Nord Max Pick Up Trucks, 18 Mikano Lorry Trucks, five Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), three Toyota Hiaice Ambulance Vehicles, and one Toyota Armoured Coaster Bus, amongst others.

“Emphatically, the Inspector-General of Police assured of his administration’s commitment to sustaining the regular issuance of uniforms to police personnel, as well as his readiness to continually provide the needful and upgrade the operational capability of the Force at all levels in order to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country.​”

IGP Baba had in February resuscitated the procurement and quarterly distribution issuance of uniforms and other accoutrements to members of the Inspectorate, Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) and Constable cadres in the Nigeria Police Force in furtherance of the ongoing efforts to engender reforms and evolve a new people-friendly Police.

