IGP seeks improved synergy against rape, gender based violence

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has called for improved partnership, strategy and joint operations by the Police and other relevant stakeholders for a common front against rape, child molestation, trafficking in person and other sexual-based violence in the country.

The IGP stated this, Thursday in at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, during a tripartite meeting between the Police Chief and the Head of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah Donli, and her counterpart in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Tony Ojukwu.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a press statement in Abuja, said the IGP, while noting that rape and other sexual offences have become a menace, not only in the country but globally, assured that the Force was repositioning Gender-Desk offices in all Police Commands to effectively investigate cases of gender-based violence and ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished.

He said the Police boss further assured of an enhanced working relationship with NAPTIP and the NHRC to evolve a proactive and comprehensive National Response to the issues of Sexual Offences in the country.

Mba said the Rule of Law Adviser, Office of the Vice President, Dr. Fatima Waziri; members of the Police management team; the Commissioner of Police in-charge of INTERPOL; and the Force Gender Officer; among others were in attendance.