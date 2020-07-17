IGP seeks traditional institutions’ support against banditry in North-west

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, has stressed the need for traditional leaders in the North-west to support security agencies to enable them to arrest the insecurity in the region.

The IGP made the call when he led the director-general, State Security Service, Mohammed Yusuf Bichi Magaji, and the director-general, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, on a courtesy call to the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, in his palace Thursday.

According to him, they were at the Emir’s Palace as part of the directives given to them by President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Zamfara and find out more information about bandits.

“We are directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to come to Zamfara state and get true fact of the Banditry instead of relying on our security Operatives and also to identified relevant techniques that could be put in place to mitigate all forms of Banditry and other criminality bedevelling the North-west, particularly Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states,” he said.

Responding, the emir commended the IGP and his entourage for the solidarity visit and promised the emirate’s support to security agencies in their efforts to curb banditry and criminalities in the state.