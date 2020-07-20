IGP tasks newly promoted senior officers on improved service

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has tasked newly promoted senior officers on improved services to the nation.

This is as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has assured of the federal government’s commitment to the ongoing reforms of the Nigeria Police Force by the Inspector General of Police

Speaking during the decoration of the officers with their new ranks, Monday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the SGF congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to see the promotion as a call for more commitment to service.

In his address, the Police boss explained that promotion exercises in the Force, which are strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats, have been guided by the principles of seniority and merit and are reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.

He noted that since his assumption of office in January 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the Force across different ranks have been promoted to their next ranks.

While congratulating the officers for their well-deserved elevation, Adamu charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgement in all their decisions at all times.

The decoration ceremony comes on the heels of the recent promotion of 6,601 officers including: four Deputy Inspectors General (DIG), four Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), three Commissioners of Police (CPs), three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), eight Chief Superintendent of Police (CSPs), 607 Superintendent of Police (SPs), 206 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and 5,769 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs).

The Officers decorated include: DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, who until his promotion to DIG was a directing staff at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) and AIG Aishatu Abubakar, PhD.

Oyebade has been deployed as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning, just as he doubles as the DIG in-charge of the South-west geo-political zone of the country, a void created by the recent retirement of DIG Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, in line with geo-political balancing.

Other decorated officers are: AIG Amba A.A Asuquo, AIG Nkereuwem A. Akpan, AIG Olafimihan Adeniran Adeoye, CP Jonathan Towuru, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, DCP Johnson Oluwole Adenola, DCP Grema Jibir Isa and DCP Grema Jibir Isa.

Speaking to journalists, AIG Abubakar, who is the only female officer that was decorated commended the IGP for finding her worthy of the added responsibility and assured that she would be even more committed to her duties.