IGP to CPs: Conclude electoral cases, hand over to INEC for prosecution

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of state commands to ensure that investigations in all cases of violations against the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections were swiftly concluded.

The police boss directed that the case files be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prosecution.

This is as he also tasked strategic police managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues to achieve free, fair, and credible Governorship and State Assembly elections on March 18, 2023.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,

made this known in a press statement, Monday in Abuja.

He said: “IGP Usman Baba, has directed CPs in charge of state commands to ensure that investigations in all cases of violations against the 2022 Electoral Act during the February 25 2023 Presidential and National Assembly electioneering process are swiftly concluded and the case files forwarded to INEC for prosecution.”

According to the FPRO, “In a bid to ensure all-inclusive election security management and accord Nigerians benefits/leverage of active participation, to achieve free, fair, and credible Governorship and State Assembly elections on March 18, 2023, the IGP has tasked strategic police managers to engage stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions through town hall meetings and other viable avenues.

“The IGP has therefore urged well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the Police and other law enforcement agencies tasked with election security management, to ensure a hitch-free security architecture for all and sundry particularly the electorates, accredited observers, INEC officials and materials so that all citizens can exercise their franchise without molestation, harassment and security threats.”



