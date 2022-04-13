IGP to promote policemen on same rank since 2017 within 24 hours

Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has pledged to ensure the promotion of all junior police officers, also known as Rank and File, on the same rank since 2017 latest on Thursday April .

The police boss made the pledge, Wednesday, during a visit to the Zone 7 Headquarters and commissioning of projects as part of activities to mark his one year in office.

“For all the rank and file who have been wearing the same rank since 2017 I will promote you latest tomorrow and the Inspectors who have the requisite requirements, we have forwarded your names to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for promotion.

“We have also compiled the list of commissioned officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) for promotion,” he said.

He explained that the Force has concluded plans to train personnel on democracy and election policing.

“As we approach the elections year, we are coming up with training programme for police personnel on democracy and election policing.

“Very soon, our programme on the training will be out and every member of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is expected to be part of it,” he said.

He explained that his commitment to the renovation of the headquarters building of Zone 7 followed the deplorable state of the structure from when he was the AIG in charge of the zone.

“Having served as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, I know the structure is not befitting for a Zonal Headquarters.

“When I became IGP, I felt I have a duty to make the zone a little more beautiful because it is an image of the police.

“We have tried our best to give it a facelift and the rest is left for the personnel using the building to clean and maintain it,” he stated.

Fielding questions from journalists on the killings in the North-central and South-west, after inaugurating the newly constructed Police Area Command in Gwarimpa, the Police boss said the Force has tried its best in securing the country but their best was not good enough and they were trying to improve.

“We are doing our best, our best is not enough. Everyone is synergising, the military is in, other security agencies are in. We are even more endangered; there is no day our men are not killed. We have been trying and we shall continue to try”, he said.

In his remark, the AIG in charge of Zone 7, Mr Ndatsu Mohammed, said the administration of the current IGP was the first to renovate the building since its construction.

He called for the provision of more serviceable vehicles for the zone to enable its personnel performs optimally in the fight against crimes.

Mohammed also called for the provision of modern scientific and technological equipment to enhance the operation of the zone in intelligence gathering.