IGP tours Kaduna-Abuja highway, vows to ensure security of lives,, property

In his quest at ensuring all round security along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, on Monday, took a tour of the nipping points.

Represented by AIG Zone 7, AIG Bala Chiroma, on the tour, which took place on September 20, 2021, he first visited Kaduna state Police Command on the instruction and directives of Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba Usman.

The IGP was warmly received by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, DC Operations Kaduna Command and all other tactical commanders of the command.

He explained that he was delegated to check and assess the security deployment along Kaduna-Abuja highway to see how best to interface with men along the nipping points and also to see how best the NIgeria Police can improve security deployment along the highway.

Subsequently, the CP went along with the AIG and all nipping points were assessed.

He expressed confidence that with what he saw on ground, committees plying the highway should be rest assured that no criminal elements will have the effontry to lay siege on the highway.

He however, tasked the general public to be vigilant and not to hesitate to report to security agencies g any suspicious movements noticed along the highway, for prompt action.










