IGP urges Yobe residents to embrace community policing

The Inspector General of police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali visit charged people of Yobe state to embrace community policing at their respective communities as it has a lot of benefits.

The IGP made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Mai Mala Buni at the government House Damaturu.

Usman Baba Alkali said policing is going back to the olden days of policing when the district head, village head, Ulamas were involved.

“Community policing project is not a paid project for those who are willing but it a sacrifice for those who are willing and able to add value to their community,” he said.

He urged governor Buni to encourage community leaders from the state to talk to their brothers to owned policing in their communities.

Speaking, Buni congratulated Alkali for his deserved appointment being the first from yobe state to occupy the position.

Buni said yobe one of the 3 most affected states by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east.

“I will like to assure the security agencies in the state that yobe state is always prepared to support and work with you”

“The state government also demonstrated its commitment by renovating and furnishings of police Headquarters in the state, allocations of 8 hectors of land to the state police command for the construction of police command secondary school and hospital in the state capital.”

He Commended the IGP for his foresight in promoting the welfare of police men by establishment of hospital at the police command secondary school.