IGP visits CJN, seeks synergy for more effective criminal justice system

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, and members of the Force Management Team, Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, in his office at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

A press statement by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Oluwamuyiwa Adejobi, said the visit was aimed at solidifying the synergy between the Police and the Judiciary as key players in the criminal justice system of the nation with a view to ensuring a smooth and efficient dispensation of justice.

“The IGP equally sought the collaboration of the CJN in accrediting the legal department of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State to enable its graduates proceed for further studies at the Nigerian Law School.

“The IGP emphasized that this will ensure the Police have more lawyers within its pool to strengthen its prosecutorial duties and hopefully produce more Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) in the future.

“The CJN appreciated the visit which was the first of its kind ever by a sitting IGP. The CJN equally commended the IGP for his thoughtfulness and expressed readiness to continually partner with the Nigeria Police Force for seamless justice administration.

“The Inspector-General of Police emphasized the inclination of his administration to upholding the sanctity of the Criminal Justice System and rule of law which is vital to professionalism and citizen-based policing,” he further stated.