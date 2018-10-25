IGR: Agwada LG chair inaugurates 7-man task force c’ttee

The Overseer of Agwada Development Area of Nasarawa state, Mr Mikailu Salihu, has constituted a 7-man task force committee on revenue generation in order to boost the council’s internally generated

revenue for the development of the area and the state at large.

He charged the committee to ensure that all revenues accrued to the council are properly remitted and explore new ways to generate more revenue for the development of the area.

Salihu made the charged yesterday while holding meeting with directors and other staff of the council in Agwada, Kokona local government area of the state.

He said that the aim of the meeting was to discuss on issues that would move the area to the greater height while assuring the staff that he would continue to initiate good policies and programmes that

would improve on their standard of living.

“There is the need for us to explore more ways of generating revenue to the coffer of this development area in order to improve on the living condition of our people as well as boosting the socio-economic

development of the our area, the state at large,” he said.

Salihu also charged the committee to be transparent and accountable while discharging their duties in order to repose the confidence the council have on them.

He also advised the council’s staff to shun absenteeism, lateness to duties and to be dedicated and committed to their duties in the interest of peace and national development.

He called on the people of the state and Nigerians to give their maximum support and cooperation to Governor Tanko Al-Makura and President Buhari beyond 2019 to enable them succeed in the task ahead

of them.

The overseer named Mallam Adamu Ahmed as chairman, Danjuma Namo as secretary while Adamu Adamu, Suleiman Abdullahi, Muhammadu Musa, Sunday Ogah are to serve as members.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.