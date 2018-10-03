Ihedioha picks Imo PDP guber ticket

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha last night defeated five other contestants to pick the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, to fly the flag of the party in next year’s general election. He polled a total of 1,723 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Samuel Anyanwu who polled 1,282 votes. Coming a distant third is Senator Athan Achuonu, 63 votes and Prof Jude Njoku who placed fourth position, with 21 votes. Other contestants include Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN),7 votes; and Ezeji Beneth who picked one vote. The Returning Officer of the primary election who represented the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Senator Emmanuel Chimezie Nwaka commended party faithfuls, the media men who stood all night, and others who rendered assistance to ensure the success of the exercise. Commenting on the outcome of the election, a PDP chieftain in the state, Chief Chidi Onyegbule commended the contestants for putting up a good fight and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere throughout the exercise. He urged party faithfuls to remain focused and prepare to dethrone the Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s “My Family and My Inlaw” government in the state for the betterment of the people.

