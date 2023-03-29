Ihedioha pulls of Imo governorship race

Former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has pulled out of Imo state gubernatorial race.

This was disclosed in a letter dated March 27, 2023, and released on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The letter reads, “As I turned 58 years last Friday, March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee for a consensus choice of the candidate regarding the 2023 governorship primaries.

“In the interest of harmony and unity of the party, I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.

“I sincerely seek their understanding and that of associates, admirers and particularly the electorates who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with my political aspirations.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served my various constituencies both as a legislator and governor. I am also proud of the positive impact I made, particularly in the seven months I served as the governor of Imo state.”

