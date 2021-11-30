IHR floats new online media platform

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), an NGO that monitors and reports Hajj activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia has added a new title named “The Target newspapers” to its media platforms.

A statement signed by the publisher, Ibrahim Muhammed, said the new title is an all purpose media platform that will focus on politics, economy, security, Information Communication Technology, agriculture and others.

“It will strive to serve as a unifier by dwelling on Nigeria’s sources of unity as a nation,” the statement said.

The publisher said the online version of the newspaper is currently active at www.thetargetnews.com, while the hard copy will soon be unveiled to the general public.

“We are working hard to make it an integrated platform with multimedia channels incorporating Television and Radio segments.”

The mission of the Target News, according to its parent company, is to create and promote healthy dialogue; provide multi linguistic content explain and interpret news, events and stories “in a language that our readers will comprehend,” it said.

The CSO said its first medium; Hajj Reporters Online will continue to serve as the primary source of news, developmental stories, education and enlightenments for the Hajj and Umrah industry with a rededicated zeal to serve the entire Muslim World and the guests of Al Rahma.

Hajj Reporters Media Ltd, a media company of the NGO, is also the publisher of Hajj Reporters, hajjreportershausa and Hajj Reporters Magazine and offers free sms services to over five hundred thousand Muslims on breaking news and enlightenment on Hajj and Umrah.