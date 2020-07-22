IHR lauds Kano Muslim pilgrims board on hajj 2020 refund

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a civil society organisation that monitors and reports Hajj and Umrah activities, has lauded the process adopted by Kano state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in the payment of refund to intending Hajj 2020 pilgrims from the state.

A statement by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed said “IHR wishes to commend Kano State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for the involvement of security agencies, media and civil society organisations in the payment refund to Kano state Muslim pilgrims who couldn’t travel to fulfill their religious aspirations due to the suspension of Hajj 2020 to international pilgrims by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The statement said Kano state Muslim Pilgrims boards did not only involve other agencies in the refund process but provided details of how much was involved and the number of pilgrims thereof.

It will be recalled that Kano Pilgrims Board on Thursday began making refund for 2020 hajj to intending pilgrims.

During the commencement of the payment of the refund, Executive Secretary of the board, Muhammad Abba Dambatta provided journalists with details and comprehensive information on the refund.

“Dambatta said about 359 out of 1,794 intending pilgrims requested for a refund; that the exercise covered 10 out of 44 local government areas of the state; and that the special refund committee comprises of representatives from the board, civil society organisation, Police, DSS, anti-corruption and media.”

Given the above, therefore, IHR commends the Executive Secretary of Kano State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abba Muhammad Dambatta for toeing the path of open policy in the course of hajj 2020 refund.

The civil society organisation further urged other state Muslim pilgrims welfare boards to emulate and adopt the open and flexible model adopted by Kano State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in the refund process,” the statement added.