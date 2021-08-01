IHR tasks state pilgrims boards on hajj deposits’ refund

The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a civil society organisation, has written states Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards urging them to refund Hajj deposits to intending pilgrims.

The group, acting on the strength of Freedom of Information (FOI) law, is requesting the affected state Muslim pilgrims welfare agencies and commissions to avail it details of the refund.

The letter signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed premised its demand on the provisions of Sections 1&2 of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2011.

“In line with the provisions of Sections 1&2 of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2011, we write to request for the following information in respect of intending pilgrims for Hajj 2020 and 2021, which had been cancelled for foreign pilgrims due to COVID-19 pandemic:

“The total number of registered pilgrims for Hajj 2020 and Hajj 2021; number of Hajj 2020 pilgrims that were refunded and the total number of pilgrims that rolled over their Hajj deposits to Hajj 2021,” the letter read in part.

IHR also requested for the total number of pilgrims that registered for Hajj 2021 and amount deposited by each pilgrim; number of pilgrims that enrolled into the Hajj Saving Scheme and the amount paid by each pilgrim.

The group urged the states Muslim pilgrims’ boards to provide details, if any, of the amount of interest generated from the pilgrims’ deposits, deposited in bank(s).