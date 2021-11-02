IHRC, federation honour NYSC over reforms

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has received commendation from the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Geneva Switzerland for its commitment in realising the objectives of fostering national cohesion and unity amongst youth as well as entrenching unity amongst the different tribes and ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The IHRC in a letter of commendation signed by its country director, Nairobi-Kenya, Dr. Evans Mutavi seen by Blueprint noted that it was pleased with the reforms at the NYSC championed by the current leadership which is aimed at attaining the goals of the scheme.

The letter addressed to the Director General of NYSC reads in parts; “The International Human Rights Commission, Geneva Switzerland, African regional headquarters Nairobi Kenya is pleased to identify with the ongoing reforms at the NYSC under your leadership. The most notable among the many innovative reforms is the proposed NYSC Trust Fund. The Trust Fund will mark a new vista in attaining the goals of the scheme.

“The IHRC is pleased to identify and partner with the NYSC to ensure that the human rights of corps members and indeed Nigerians are always protected. The IHRC board looks forward to ensuring that your vision for the NYSC is achieved in line with the objectives of stabilising the directorate.”

Similarly, a group, Freelance Journalists Federation, has nominated the Director General of the NYSC, Brig. General Ibrahim Shuaibu PhD for its 2021 platinum award for leadership excellence.

According to the letter of nomination addressed to the Director General and signed by Richard Oduma, Executive Director of the federation quoted transparency, due process and accountability as transformation as the basis the award.

“As part of activities to mark the 10th year anniversary celebration of the organisation, the board determined that the development strides recorded in the programmes and policies of the National Youth Service Scheme should be promoted and recognised. Notable amongst the many laudable reforms include the proposed NYSC Trust Fund.

“Consequently, the committee beamed its search light on the transparent implementation of NYSC reforms in Nigeria. A result of an online survey and independent findings indicates that NYSC has met the threshold to merit this honour and recognition”, the letter added.