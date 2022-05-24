IITAS project to fight against pollutions in River basins – UNIDO

UNIDO Regional Director, Mr Jean Bakole, has stated that the Niger Basin-Iullemeden Taoudeni/Tanezrouft Aquifer System (NB-ITTAS) project is aimed at fight against pollution in the Niger Basin.

He said its tools include the Transfer of Environmentally Sound Technologies (TEST) methodology.

Bakole stated this recently during NB-ITTAS Regional Validation Workshop on the Standards of Discharge Wastewater commence in Abuja, adding that this is already being deployed in 20 pilot industries in the nine countries of the Niger Basin.

According to him, the aim is to support them in optimising their production costs (consumption of raw materials, energy and water) in order to reduce their pollutant discharges’’.

Bakole however stressed the need for concerted efforts towards improving resilience activities in the river Niger area.

The federal government through the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu while addressing delegates at the meeting said degradation of water quality and the effects of climate change on water resources are significant concerns of river basin management organisations.

He therefore urged member states of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA) to put measures in place to halt pollution of water resources in the region.

Adding that all individuals and organisations must comply and act in the collective interest to improve water quality and protect water resources.

“Indeed, the efficient and integrated management of the water resources available to meet the requirements of the various users in the basin requires our Countries and our Joint Institution, the NBA.

Adamu, represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, said the workshop would propose concrete and standard measures to mitigate the release of pollutants, particularly those of anthropogenic origin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

