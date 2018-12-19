Iju to Abeokuta railway project to be completed in January

The federal government through the Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi has assured Nigerians of the completion of railway project from Iju, Lagos state to Abeokuta in Ogun state by first week of January, 2019.

During the Lagos-Ibadan railway project inspection with Chairman House committee on Land and Transportation and members of the National Assembly on Tuesday, the minister explained that the road is channeled at 73 to 36km from Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He assured that they have started at channel 41, which means they need another 14km to get to Iju.

According to him, the slow work was because the equipment can’t cross over from Agbado to Iju, assuring that the moment they complete that bridge, they will cross with equipments to complete the project.

“Our target is that by the first week of January, we would get to Iju, by which time we can then invite the Vice President to come and take a ride up to Abeokuta.

” We believe that if we sustain the pressure and the Chinese continue to work at the pace they are working, we should get to Ibadan at the end of January.

“If we get to Ibadan at the end of January we would continue to do free train ride from Iju to Ibadan.

He said the program which is expected to be for three years is kept for One year and about Five months .

He said Chinese contractors have done well in listening to them because they have pushed them alot and “you see the outcome of the pushing”.

On coaches, the minister said it is taking time to manufacture coaches and the coaches left at Abeokuta will be put temporarily on the track and run them free of charge.

“We are planning to remove coaches from Itakpe. And we would talk with the president again that we need more coaches on Lagos – Ibadan,” hr said .

Also, the Chairman House Committee on Land and Transportation, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin commended the minister for the ongoing project stating that the project was under publicised by the media.

He assured that they will continue to engage from their own side and support the ministry and projects to see that they can make everything come to fruition.

