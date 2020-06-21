Ikah hails Enugu tricycle operators on compliance to COVID-19 protocols

Chairman, Enugu state Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Comrade Benjamin Ikah, has commended members of the union for their strict compliance to the federal and state governments’ COVID-19 containment orders.



Ikah told newsmen in Enugu Sunday that the union’s taskforce in the state had been up-and-doing to ensure near 100 percent compliance of all commercial tricycle operators to COVID-19 containment orders and measures.



He said the measure adopted by the union’s taskforce had made it possible for the union to sustain its members’ compliance till date in the state.



The union leader, however, assured that the union would continue to protect the interest of its members and carry them along as the government gradually eases the COVID-19 pandemic containment orders.



“Till today, the union and its members throughout the state had made it part of them to comply with the issues of wearing face masks.



“As members, who are operators, wear their face mask, they also ensure that they do not carry any passenger without a face mask or providing one for them and charging them extra for the face mask provided.



“Till today, we are carrying only two passengers at the back seat and we have fully and faithfully abided by this particular directive.



“Our taskforce had ensured that none of our members plied his tricycle close to the boundary areas or used their tricycles to convey anybody coming into the state against the stipulation of the state government’s order,’’ he said.



Ikah opined that the state government might reconsider extending the operating hours of its members beyond 7p.m in no distant time.



“I am assuring the government and good people of Enugu state that ATRTU, as a union, will not compromise on the health and safety of our people.



“The union will continue to support the tireless efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in containing the spread of the deadly virus in the state,’’ he added.

