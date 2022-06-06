Ikeazor highlights Nigeria’s efforts in conserving environmental biodiversity

Minister of State for the Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor has reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government towards promoting and boosting environmental conservation in the country.

This is in a bid to guarantee the sustainability of Nigeria’s biodiversity and exotic ecosystem for livelihoods of teeming citizens.

Ikeazor made this known when she received Dr. Adewale Adeleke, ECOWAS Advisor who led a delegation of the West Africa Biodiversity and Low Emission Development Project (WABILED) on a working visit to her office in Abuja.

According to the minister, “the sustenance of the nation’s biodiversity is a core priority of the federal government”.

She assured that her Ministry “will support every effort at conservation and wildlife protection as we look forward to COP27, making sure that Africa present a strong voice as we continue to work with other Ministers of Environment from Africa”.

Bar. Ikeazor appealed for the support of WABILED in the implementation of Nigeria’s Wildlife Strategy Plan, as well as the signing of the Trans-Boundary Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Cameroun, which she described as key to the nation’s conservation efforts.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr. Adeleke noted that the mission of their WABILED delegation to the Ministry was to appreciate the Federal Government’s role in the conservation and sustainable management of the country’s natural resources.

He solicited Nigeria’s support for the final endorsement of the ‘West Africa Strategy for Combating Wildlife Crime’ by the ECOWAS Ministerial Council and Heads of State Summit.

