Ikeja court remands security guard for ‘defiling’13-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 33-year-old security guard, Ikechukwu John, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The police charged John, who resides in Ketu, Lagos, with defilement.

Magistrate M. O. Tanimola did not take John’s plea for want in jurisdiction.

Tanimola then directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until May 31 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada,told the court committed the offence on Jan. 25 at his residence.

Eruada said the defendant called the girl into his room on the pretext that he wanted to send her on an errand and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

