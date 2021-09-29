Ikeja Electric supports education with ‘Back to School’ initiative

As part of its commitment to entrenching societal values, Ikeja Electric has provided educational support materials to students of Odi-Olowo Nursery and Primary School in Idi-Oro, a suburb of Mushin in Lagos.

Under its Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiative, the company mobilised its popular social investment vehicle, called the ‘Give Back Team’, recently in a display of its usual dedication to touching lives, especially that of under-served communities.

Speaking on the company’s “Back to School” initiative, Business Manager, Shomolu Business Unit, Engr. Yusuf Olanrewaju, stated that the company’s belief in empowering students for academic advancement is not negotiable and as such will continue to get the utmost priority it deserves from the Company.

Yusuf noted that the choice of Odi-Olowo Nursery and Primary School for donation of educational materials is not only to rekindle the hope and interest of Nigerians in public schools but also to drive sustainable development in the educational sector. “Ikeja recognises education as a fundamental tool in Nation building and will stop at nothing to ensure education takes its rightful place in the Count.

Reacting after receipt of the items, Head Teacher of the school, Mrs AdesiyanSimiat on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the Management of Ikeja Electric, she noted the excitement that pervaded the atmosphere was evidently sufficient to gauge the Children’s satisfaction with the items. “I think the World will be better if other private organisations emulate Ikeja Electric’s commitment to touching lives positively”, she remarked.

Ikeja Electric has committed over N500 million since inception in philanthropic funding of projects aimed at bringing about social change in communities of operation, one of such is the company’s notable partnership with DashMe Foundation where it provided support to vulnerable children and victims of domestic violence in celebration of this year’s International Day of Charity.