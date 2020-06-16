Ikhana thanks on Dare over N.5m medics support

Former Super Eagles defender, Kadiri Ikhana has thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for supporting his medical bill while in a Abuja hospital with a sum of N500,000.

Ikhana, in October 2019 appealed for financial support for a niggling hip injury that needed major surgery, with former Super Eagles and Inter Milan Victor Moses responding first with the sum of N1million.

The Nigeria Football Federation NFF also gave him 1 million naira, Ministry of Sports 500,000), Felix Anyansi, Enyimba International Football Club Chairman N250,000 while Imama Amapakabo, a Super Eagles assistant coach added One hundred thousand N100,000.

“In March this year, the minister pledged to give me Five hundred thousand to support my hip surgery treatment. I am very happy and just want to appreciate and thank him for all he has been doing to support ex-international including my humble self.” Ikhana said.

“I want to also thank the Alliance hospital, Abuja who shouldered the treatment bill of over Fifteen Million naira (N15 million) for three different hip surgeries.

He disclosed that the Minister of Sports made good his promise last week by realeasing the sum of N500,000.”

“While I was in the hospital, I used some of the money to purchase drugs because I don’t want Alliance Hospital to be bothered with money for drugs after rendering free services of surgery operations.” he disclosed.

The former Enyimba International FC coach in December 2019 was discharged from Alliance Hospital Abuja after two successful surgery operations.

Sunday Dare fulfilled his N500,000 promise on Friday 12th June, 2020. The same day Moshood Abiola National Stadium was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ikhana represented Nigeria at international level, playing for them in FIFA World Cup qualifying matches at the 1980 Summer Olympic Games. He won the 1980 African Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

Ikhana managed Nigeria’s Enyimba, winning the African Champions League in 2003. He was awarded CAF’s Coach of the Year that same year.