Ikimi mourns Anenih, says he’s truly ‘Mr fix it’

Former Minister of External Affairs and member, Board of Trustees

(BoT) of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tom Ikimi, has said that the title of “Mr fix it” given to the party’s late Chairman of

Board of Trustee (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih, was a befitting one, adding that when he predicted “no vacancy in Aso Rock, there wasn’t any vacancy.”

Anenih, 85, died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

But in a special tribute signed yesterday in Abuja, Chief Tom Ikimi,

said Anenih’s departure “has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.”

Chief Ikimi said: ‘’He was a meritorious policeman, successful

businessman, farmer, a political icon and leader who developed and

established a towering image not only in his home land – Esan, Edo

state but across Nigeria where he consistently presided over

intricate and delicate matters with firmness, utmost dexterity and

finesse. The wise counsel of this very soft spoken leader, most direly

needed at this critical period of our nation’s history will be sorely

missed.

“It will indeed be a long time to come before many of us will come to

terms with the reality of the passing of Onwalen, Chief Anthony Akahon Anenih, CFR, the Iyasere of Esan land, one time Federal Minister of Works and, until recently, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the People’s PDP.

“Nature has once again struck to claim from this terrestrial planet, a

political giant who in the last three decades or so traversed our

country Nigeria menacingly and emphatically recording historic

political victories and conquests which earned him the befitting title

of “Mr. Fix it”. When he said there was no vacancy in Aso Rock,

indeed, there wasn’t any vacancy!

“His departure, to join his ancestors at this time, as has been the

case of a number of other notables before him from our dear Esan

loand, has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.

“We the Esan people have lost a great voice in Nigeria. The Edo and

the South South people of Nigeria have lost a foremost patriot. I will

personally miss his regular visits to me particularly on my birthdays.

“Chief Anenih lived a remarkably fulfilled life; he played his part

well and has now taken a glorious exit. I wish him a safe onward

journey as he goes to meet his maker and pray that God will receive

him into his bosom.

“I also pray for his family to have the abundance of God’s grace to

bear the irreparable loss and the strength to continue his good works, ‘he said.

