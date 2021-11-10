Ikoyi building collapse: NIA, NCRIB open up on importance of insurance cover

The umbrella body for 61 licensed insurance companies in the country has revealed that none of its members has notified it of any form of insurance compensation for the 21-storey building that collapsed on Monday November 1 at Gerard Road, Ikoyi.

So far, 44 bodies have been recovered from the rubble, including that of the owner of the structure, Mr. Osibona, while 15 people survived the tragedy with over 49 persons still searching for their missing loved ones in the incident.

The Nigerian Insurers Association said the development had prompted its members to launch an investigation so as to unravel whether an insurance cover was provided for the collapsed building or not.

The Chairman, NIA, Mr. Ganiyu Musa, said the underwriters decided to embark on the inquiry after waiting for days, with no one coming forward to notify them of any form of insurance compensation.

He said, “So far, we have not heard confirmation from any of our members that they have provided cover. We have written, and from the responses we are getting so far, we have not heard any information from any of our members that they indeed provided cover for the building.

“But we have not got the response from all of them which is why we can’t just make a categorical statement right now, but so far, we have not got any indication from any of our members.

“We wrote to the member companies for confirmation. As of the last time I spoke to the secretariat, none of them has said it provided cover for the building.”

Musa, who is also the group managing director of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, said the association was keen to know if the collapsed high-rise building had insurance cover.

The Director-General, NIA, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, who commiserated with the families of those who lost loved ones in the sad event, lamented the worrisome reoccurrence of building collapse in the country.