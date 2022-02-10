Ikoyi collapse: COREN vows to sanction site engineers if…

The Chairman of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Special Investigation Panel (SIP), Engr. George Okonoma and his team, Thursday, submitted the report on the 1st November 2021( 21 storey ) Ikoyi building collapse in Lagos to the President of COREN, Engr. Rabiu Ali.

Recall that on the 1st of November 2021, a high-rise block of luxury flats under construction in the neighbourhood of Ikoyi in Lagos, collapsed. At least 42 people died in the incidence.

But Okonoma, who handled over the investigated report and recommendations to the Council’s president at Coren’s headquarters yesterday in Abuja , said the report was submitted to COREN’s president and the government to study, before making it available to the public .

Receiving the report, the COREN president said in line with the council’s mandate and Act, the panel’s recommendations will be implemented by the Federal Government.

Ali said: “Going forward , after we might have seen what when wrong, there are two things to learn from the situation of the 21 storey collapsed building. One, to see what went wrong and apply the right way to correct ourselves and to sanction erring practitioners for negligence.

“If the report shows that any engineer was involved in the building collapsed and has diffracting the practice he or she will definitely be sanctioned by COREN. ”

Speaking on the involvement of non -engineers, Ali stated that COREN has also been empowered by its Act to prosecute them by using the Council ‘s lawyers.

He also commended the committee for an impressing report .