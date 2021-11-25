Ikoyi collapsed building: N/West governors visit, condole with Lagos

Governors from the North-West have visited collapsed building location at Ikoyi, Lagos state and commiserated with the government and people of the state over the incident.

According to a statement by Director General Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Wednesday Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state led a delegation of the North West Governors Forum to condole with the Lagos state government and people of the state over the Lekki building collapse incident, which claimed the lives of tens of people.

Other members of the delegation included Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, Senator Kabir Gaya, Kano state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, Kano state Commissioner of Information, Mohammed Garba, among other officials from Katsina and Kano states.

The statement explained that “Governor Masari, who is the Chairman of the North West Governors Forum, said the Forum was saddened by the unfortunate incident, expressing grief and sadness on behalf of the governors, governments and people of the North-west.

The statement partly read “While specifically condoling and commiserating with the immediate families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries, Governor Masari said high rise buildings were a necessity in mega cities like Lagos, which have run short of land for expansion.

“He commended the Lagos State Governor for wasting no time in constituting a commission of inquiry to unravel the reasons and circumstances for the unfortunate incident, saying such proactive response will go a long way in mitigating future occurrence”.