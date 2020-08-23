Ikoyi-Ile farmers raise the alarm over herdsmen’s attack

Farmers and residents in Ikoyi-Ile, Orire local government of Oyo state Sunday raised the alarm over incessant invasion of the area by suspected herdsmen terrorising their community.

The farmers raised the alarm through the Babalaje Agbe in Orire local government, Chief Joseph Oyekola.

The farmers said Oyo state government should without wasting time be ready to protect them or they would resort to self-help.

The farmers alleged that the attack on their community by the herdsmen has resulted in the death of one of their members as well as raping of their minors and the destruction of their farm land.

Chief Oyekola said the entire community now has sleepless nights following the alleged continuous attack by the herdsmen. He added that farmers in the community were disturbed with all the happenings around the areas for the past eight years ago.

“We don’t know what to do because if we take any step or revenge, it might lead to bloodshed. We want government to help us and take necessary steps because our king that is supposed to defend us has failed in his duties. He is now backing the Bororo against us,” he said.

The spokesman also stated that, “Herdsmen cut off the hand of one of our workers working in his farm and they destroyed our farm products. Another farmer was matcheted on the head while others were injured, and two of our minors were also raped.”