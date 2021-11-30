Ikpea hails Shuaibu on birthday





The National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) Rev. (Amb) Samuel Ikpea has joined the numerous people of Edo state in wishing His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Edo state Comrade Phillip Shuaibu a happy birthday.

Speaking with media in Lagos, Ikpea described Shaibu, who is also a Sports Ambassador of the Nigeria’s foremost Supporters Club (NFSC) as a man who has made significant contribution towards sports development in Edo state.

“He is a special person” Ikpea started. “He has played a major role towards the development of sports in Edo and Nigeria as a whole”.

Meanwhile, in another congratulatory message, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, the Chairman of the State Sports Commission have extended warm felicitations to the deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Phillip Shaibu on his birthday.

In a message of congratulations to the Deputy Governor issued by Nnamdi Okosieme, his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Dudu-Orumen on behalf of the staff and management of the commission wished the state’s deputy helmsman long life and sound health as he reaches another milestone.

He said Comrade Shaibu’s contribution to the development of sports in Edo state has gone a long way in helping to reposition Edo State as a leading destination of sports in the country.

“We celebrate with you today and wish you the very best as you navigate this new phase on your journey through life.

“We call God’s bountiful blessings on you and pray for continued divine health for you,” Dudu-Orumen said in the message.

