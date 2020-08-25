Abia state governor, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu( Phd) has joined other well meaning Nigerians in felicitating with the chairman, Abia Warriors Football Club Pastor Emmanuel Emeka Inyama as he clocks 60 years today.

Born on August 26, 1960 in Lagos Nigeria, he has gone ahead to prove his mettle in journalism, sports marketing cum administration as well as in political engineering.

As a journalist, Pastor Inyama worked with the *Nigerian Statesman, Community Concord and Champion Newspapers, culminating in becoming the pioneer Managing Editor of the first all- sports newspaper in Nigeria, the Sportslink.

From there he went on to become the Abia State Football Association Chairman, Commissioner for Sports in Abia state, chairman Nigeria National League (NNL), Executive member Nigeria Football Association, Chairman Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia, member, CAF Media Committee, amongst other lofty positions too numerous to mention.

A seasoned politician, Pastor Inyama is currently the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Umuahia South Stake-Holders Forum

Today, Pastor Inyama has accepted the privileged call of working in God’s vineyard, a mission he currently pursues with uncommon fervour.