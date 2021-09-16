Ilaboya faults partnership deal between Remo, NPFL

Some stakeholders of the game has frown at the partnership deal signed between NPFL organisers (LMC) and Betnaija owned by Remo stars chief executive officer Kunle Soname, just few days after the NNL Super 8 play off In Enugu.

Speaking during a press briefing in Benin city, today former Edo state Football Association chairman, Hon Frank Ilaboya condemned in strong term the quick partnership deal signed between Betnaija and the NPFL , just three days after the conclusion of the a shameful NNL super 8 playoff in Enugu, describing it as an aberration.

The former lagos Swan boss, said he wasn’t surprise with this latest development following what he witnessed in Enugu during the playoff.

” when I briefed the press in Enugu, I said a script is been acted here to push out Bendel insurance and give Remo stars the ticket to play in the NPFL next season, and today the whole world can see to it, this is an aberration, too bad for the game here in Nigeria.

” is this how want to develop our football? the quick deal between this two has further prove that there was indeed a big conspiracy against Bendel insurance in Enugu, I said it before our last game that a script was been carried out by the organizers of the league, and here we are today, ilaboya posited.