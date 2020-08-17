Ilechukwu raises alarm at Heartland



Head Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Fidelis Ilechukwu has said he is facing hard times at the club.

The former MFM gaffer who disclosed this in an interview with journalists said that he is afraid of the club due to the seemingly intractable crises rocking the club’s management for a long time now.



Coach Ilechukwu who guided MFM to a second place finish in the 2017/18 NPFL season said he is afraid because he would not like to lose 60 per cent of the players due to the poor welfare system in the club.

“I am frustrated right now and also am afraid because of the poor welfare we have right now in this team.

“I am afraid because there is a possibility of us losing 60 per cent of our players,” he said.

The coach further added that the two year ban placed on the club by the League Management Company, LMC meant the club will not sign new players.



“We also have an issue with LMC (which led to) two years ban. We are not going to sign players in Heartland football club.

“And looking at all these things, you must agree with me that it is not going to be easy with Heartland football club.”



Ilechukwu was unveiled as Heartland coach by former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

He however called on the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as well as all well meaning people of the state to intervene and resolve the crises.

“So, I am calling on the governor, also the government and people that matter in Heartland to do the needful and make sure they resolve the issue of salaries and pay them their money so that they can be able to see what they can do to rescue this team before it is going to be too late.”