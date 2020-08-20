Ilerika may get Golden Eaglets job

Technical Committee Nigeria Football Federation NFF has recommended the elevation of the National U.15 Coach Usman Haruna Ilerika as the substantive Coach of the National U.17 (Golden Eaglets).

Ilerika who came out tops among the various candidates that were shortlisted for the job, was picked for his vast knowledge and passion for grassroots football and contributions.

According to our impeccable source in the Committee, Ilerika who has been with the National U.13/ U.15 right from inception in 2008 has all it takes to be another World cup champion for the country.

A Kwara State born tactician who holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria is a Diploma holder in Coaching from the National Institute For Sports, Lagos.

He is a CAF ‘B’ licensed Coach, who also attended the KNVB Royal Coaching School in Holland.

Usman Haruna Ilerika has coached the NYSC FC of Abuja, FCDA FC of Abuja, FC Abuja among others. He was the Coach of the FCT U.13 team that won the NFF U.13 National Competition in 2012 and 2013. He led the National U.16 team to an invitational tournament in Japan last year.

He was a technical crew member of the National U.15 team that won both gold and at the African Youth Games in Botswana and Algeria. He is the Technical Coordinator of the North Central Youth Football Programs and a Practical Instructor of the NIS Coaching Program in Abuja.