I’ll attract federal presence to Michika/Madagali – Kwache 

Barrister Iliya Yame Kwache, the founder I.Y Kwache Foundation, is a lawyer, medical doctor and politician, known for his philanthropy. In this interview with MUAZU ABARI, he speaks on why he accepted the call by his people of Michika/Madagali federal constituency to contest 2023 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

What informed your recent declaration amid many other aspirants to vie for the House of representative seat of Michika/Madagali federal constituency?

Contesting election is a democratic right of all eligible Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution. So the fact that so many people are in the race does not stop me or any other interested person from contesting. That is why it is called democracy. The beauty of participatory democracy is choice, so we want to give our people the opportunity to chose the best among us this time around to represent us in the National Assembly taking into consideration the unfortunate situation our people find themselves today, especially, now with our harrowing experience under All Progressives Congress (APC) which necessitated all hands to be on deck to rescue our people and the country from the current mess.I’m also not new in the politics of this constituency, and my aspiration for the House of Representatives seat of this constituency, is borne out of sheer patriotism to change the narratives of my people in line with their clarion calls on me to come forward and give them effective and result-oriented representation that is second to none in the history of this constituency. They have seen our efforts and modest contributions to the development of our communities and believe in our ability, competence and capacity to make a difference in their lives hence their decision to drag me into the race. As a true and patriotic son of the soil, who always put the interest of his people in the front burner, I owe them a duty to dance to their tune and actualise their dream for good democratic governance, effective representation and true dividends of democracy. That is why I’m in the race to salvage my people.

You talked about unfortunate situation your people find themselves and harrowing experiences under APC, can you please shed more light on this?

Even prior to the Boko Haram insurgency, our people and the entire North East geo-political zone, have been completely neglected by successive administrations in the country. Federal Government presence in my constituency is virtually absence. The insurgency only added to our already bad situation and so many lives were lost, communities displaced, economic activities disrupted and infrastructures burnt to ashes, subjecting our people to untold hardships without any concrete and appreciable efforts by government to restore the hopes of our people.It is not all about providing food items and other relief materials to victims of insurgency but about giving them sustainable life by assisting them to rebuild their infrastructures, means of livelihood and empower them to enable them stand on their own and pick the broken pieces of their lives and forge ahead to enable them cater for themselves and their families.This is one impossible area where governments have not been fair to our people and it will be our area of focus if given the opportunity.

You are aware that politicians are good in making promises before election but if given the opportunity they become unaccessible and end up disappointing the electorate. How do you intend to represent the people of your constituency?

As for me my records, antecedents, efforts and sacrifices to the development of this constituency can speak for me any day, anytime. So it is not all about promises or assurances but it is also about what you have done in your individual capacity to add value to your people. It is because most career politicians have failed, that is why people of good conscience like us have been dragged into the race to clean the political mess and restore the hopes of our people.I’m fully prepared for their task, and I will not be an Abuja representative ,but a true representative of the good people of Michika/Madagali who will always be accessible to them at all times, find solution to their problems and needs, give them true dividends of democracy, influence federal government presence in the constituency, carry them along and give them a voice as well as leverage on my social contacts, philanthropy background, national and international connections to attract meaningful projects that will improve the living conditions of our people. Our constituency and our people have been neglected for long by successive administrations and they have suffered beyond necessary, it is now their time to smile, Therefore, i will provide that people-centred leadership they lack but are seriously yearning for. My first priority will be to initiate bills and motions that will have direct impacts on the lives of my people and the poor masses of Nigeria, among many other legislative initiatives.

What are your achievements and contributions to the development of your people and communities which should warrant them to vote for you?

I’m not the type that believes in blowing my own trumpet. I would have preferred you to direct this question to the people of Michika and Madagali who have seen and known what i have been doing but now that you asked me, i will not shy away from answering it. First and foremost, I have a strong passion for education, culture, nature and community development services. These continue to be areas of my focus in my contributions to the development of my people. To fulfill these passion and contribute my quota to the development of my people and human society, I have registered an NGO, I.Y kwache Foundation, which has been carrying out so many humanitarian gestures to our people, especially, in the areas of cultural revival, education, health, portable drinking water, tree planting, among many other fields of human endeavours.The foundation has so far been able to sponsor the degree programmes of so many youths from various communities that make up my constituency, provides smart phones, power banks and other sensitive gadget for easy and free registration of constituents for PVCs and census, provide free drugs to hospitals and clinics, paid the medical bills of the sick and empowering the youths against poverty. I.Y. Kwache Foundation continues to embark on massive tree planting across communities within and outside the constituency in line with the global warning to checkmate the challenges of flood and desertification and its negative impacts on humanity and society; sinking of boreholes for portable drinking water, refurbishing of schools, providing teaching aids, supporting the annual Kamwe cultural festivals, among many other humanitarian gestures.

Your constituency is facing a very serious humanitarian crisis brought about by the activities of the insurgents and coming from a philanthropy background, how do you intend to bring succour to your people?

This is one of the reasons why some of us want to be part of government. My constituency has never benefited from federal government presence in true sense of it. I will direct my bills to attracting federal government presence. I can attribute part of the cause of insurgency to lack of federal government’s presence. We intend to provide our people with basic amenities such as affordable healthcare for women and children.The other day, I was at the General Hospital Michika and I saw malnourished children. Again, we can do things to mitigate the terrible mess. There is no reason why our communities should be drinking water from wells or pit let alone of stream. So we will leverage on our philanthropy background and connections to make life easy for our people.

Lastly, will you say the Governor Umaru Fintiri has lived up to the expectations of the people of Adamawa state and deserve to be re-elected in 2023?

Gov.Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is the best thing that has ever happened to the people of Adamawa state. He came in fully prepared and armed with mission and vision to take Adamawa state to the promised land. That is why, on assumption to office, he immediately hit the ground running with his people-oriented programmes and policies that have direct bearing on the lives of the ordinary people of the state. Within just three years of his administration, he succeeded to turn Adamawa state into a model of good governance and infrastructural development in Nigeria, with his footprints recorded in so many sectors, especially, in the areas of security, education, health, massive infrastructural drive, urban renewal, roads constructions, among many other remarkable achievements. He has raised the bar of governance in the state. I think the governor has lived up to the expectations of our people and deserves to be re-elected for second term in 2023 and supported by all and sundry to keep on the good work of making Adamawa work again, not only for the present, also for the future. Therefore, I’m more than convinced that he deserves to be re-elected in 2023 going by his unprecedented performance which is second to none in the history of the state and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure his re-election in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

