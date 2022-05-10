I’ll banish medical tourism, equip hospitals if elected president – Female aspirant

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, has advocated for a female running mate if a man emerged as the flag bearer of the party.

Mrs Ohanenye also said she would choose a man as her runningmate if she emerged the flag bearer of the party noting that opposite sexes work better together.

The APC presidential aspirant who stated this while on humanitarian visit to the National Hospital Abuja emphasised that she would banish medical tourism if elected, vowing to equip the hospitals and medical facilities in the country if elected.

“I will equip the hospitals and the rich will foot the bills for the poor, directly or indirectly. Because when they get treated there, they pay well. With that, the treatment of the poor will be augmented and I will banish medical tourism. If you know you can take the heat, leave the kitchen. If you know you cant equip our hospitals, you will not be allowed to fly out to any country for medical tourism.”

She called on the men in the race to step aside for the women pointing out that the men had tried their best in the governance of the country, however, stated that men’s performance is unsatisfactory.

While pleading with the female delegates of her party to come out en masse and vote for her during the APC primaries to enable mothers take charge and end the killings, kidnappings and banditry, she promised that youth in the country would be involved in governance of the country.

She also canvassed the support of women to ensure that their children did not indulge in crimes adding that women as mothers bear the brunt of eventual loss of lives in the society.

“I am pleading with the women to prevent our children from joining banditry, kidnapping, killing or anything of such crimes. Let us come out and stand firmly for a woman to take charge. If a woman takes charge, it may not be me, perhaps another woman, I would equally be pleased.

“Almost 90 per cent of the criminals would repent if they are involved in the governance of the country. So what they lack is care and involvement in government of the day. That’s why I’m pleading with the women to come out and let these men know that we are their mothers.

“They (men) have tried but we are not satisfied; they should step aside and let women come on board. It’s one of the reasons I came on board and believe me I will be very firm to support and protect these my children, including the president and all other men. They are my children because they were born by a woman”, she said.

